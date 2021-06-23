Super Lig side, Galatasaray have decided to kick off negotiations with Monaco to re-sign Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru.

According to Milligazette via La Gazzetta Dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira, Galatasaray are looking to secure Onyekuru on another loan deal, with an option to permanently sign the winger on a three-year contract at the end of the 2021/22 season.

It would be Onyekuru’s fourth temporary spell at Galatasaray, with the first one ending in the club lifting the Turkish league title.

The 23-year-old’s latest time in Istanbul didn’t end so triumphantly as Galatasaray lost out in the league race to bitter rivals Besiktas at the end of the campaign.

Still, Onyekuru impressed with the Lions after joining during the winter transfer window, scoring five goals and four assists in 15 games to help the Fatih Terim-tutored side qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

But outgoing Galatasaray president, Mustafa Cengiz didn’t sanction the club to activate the €4.35 million option to buy in Onyekuru’s loan deal before it elapsed on June 11, 2021.