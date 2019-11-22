Henry Onyekuru is on the verge of ending his nightmare with Ligue 1 side, Monaco, as Galatasaray SK step up their interest to bring back the Nigerian to Istanbul.

Brila.net understands that the Turkish giants are ready to put up €5million for the winger.

Onyekuru joined the former French Champions during last summer’s transfer window from English side, Everton, and has struggled for game time.

It is understood that Monaco’s manager, Leonardo Jardim, doesn’t fancy Onyekuru, and a move back to Turkey seems to be the player’s available outlet.

The Nigerian international himself wants to be reunited with Galatasaray and there’s a six-month loan deal on the table.

Turkish tabloids are reporting that Galatasaray want Onyekuru on a one and half year loan, with an option to buy for €10million.

The 22-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 31 assists in 31 Super League matches for the Istanbul side last season.