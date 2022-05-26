Turkish giant, Galatasaray has reportedly transfer listed two Nigerian players ahead of next season.

Turkish sports daily, Fanatik, said Jesse Sekidika, Valentine Ozornwafor and four other players, who were loaned out in the recently concluded season, have been declared surplus to requirements and have to find a new team.

Sekidika was loaned out to Belgian club OH Leuven for the first half of the campaign and spent the second half of the season at Turkish second-tier club, Eyüpspor.

The winger has not really convinced Galatasaray coaching staff of his qualities since joining the club in 2020, considering that he was also loaned out to Konyaspor in the second half of 2020-2021.

Ozornwafor is also out of favour at Galatasaray and agreed loan moves to UD Almeria and RSC Charleroi in search of regular game time.

Sekidika has appeared in nineteen official matches for Galatasaray and Ozornwafor has played just one game, coming off the bench for the last eight minutes in a Super Lig match vs Genclerbirligi on January 9, 2021.

