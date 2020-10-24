Nigerian midfielder, Ogehenekaro Etebo is set for a cut in his pay at Turkish club, Galatasaray.

Reports indicate that as part of its ongoing plans to save the club from the post-COVID-19 financial meltdown, Galatasaray has slammed a 15 percent salary pay cut on its players.

Etebo joined Gala from England’s Stoke City on a year loan deal with an option to buy, but Fanatik reported that the Nigerian is under 15per cent salary pay cuts which also applied to the entire team to enable the club to save over €30 million this season.

Fanatik reported that the total cost of the A-Team was reduced to €40 million alongside coach Fatih Terim and his assistants.

Meanwhile, Etebo will be serving his one-match ban against Erzurum this weekend after the former Getafe midfielder was red-carded against Alanyaspor.