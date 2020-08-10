FC Girondins Bordeaux attacker, Samuel Kalu could be on his way out of France, with Galatasaray keen on recruiting the exciting winger ahead of the 2020-21 football season, as per Aspor TV via WebGirondins.

Galatasaray have enjoyed the services of Kalu’s international teammate, Henry Onyekuru, temporarily for the best part of the last two years. Still, Monaco have reclaimed the youngster in preparation for the coming campaign. The Lions have now turned their focus on the former Trencin star.

Despite enduring an underwhelming campaign last term in Ligue 1 scoring once and creating one assist in 20 games, Kalu is already attracting attention from Fenerbahce. Still, Galatasaray could trump their eternal rivals for the Nigerian.

Bordeaux are reportedly willing to let go of Kalu, who joined from KAA Gent two years ago for €8.5 million but has only managed five goals and six assists for the French side since then.

The challenge in the negotiations for Galatasaray could be in the transfer mode, with the Turkish club interested only in a loan deal while the 22-year-old’s parent club is looking for an outright purchase.