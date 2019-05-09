Galatasaray is keen on extending the stay of red-hot Henry Onyekuru beyond the summer, AOIFootball.com reported.

The Everton loanee had taken the Turkish League by storm and had been an integral part of Galatasaray as they continued their quest to retain the league title they won last season and also a potential chance to complete a domestic double.

Although the player had put any talk of a transfer on hold, for now, feelers from his camp revealed the club was hoping to double his pay to enable him to snub possible offers from other top European clubs.

But the 21-year-old insisted he remains committed on finishing the season on a high, having fired the club to the summit of the table last weekend, following their 2-0 win at home to Besiktas. Just in his third professional season, the former Anderlecht forward had scored 15 goals in all competitions, whilst also providing five assists to keep Galatasaray within four games of claiming both the league and the Cup titles.