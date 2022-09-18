Galaxy Sports Academy is turning around talent hunt in Nigeria with professional practice that sets it apart from many other academies.

Founded in 2014 by ex-player Mr. Austin Akpehe and registered as a company in 2019, Galaxy Academy has engaged in various sports development projects in Germany, France, Holland, Italy, China, Ghana and Nigeria where its camp is located in Kuje, Federal Capital Territory.

The Academy, which has over 80 registered players, has so far run talent hunt programmes with ex-Nigeria internationals Jay Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Tijani Babangida as well as current Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa. It has trained youth around the country on career and other social activities.