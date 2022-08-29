From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The northeast zonal office of Galaxy Backbone, Nigeria’s broadband is ready for take-off as the company continues to expand its services across the country.

The zonal office which is sighted in Gombe state was said to be part of the ongoing effort in providing and taking services closer to the people. This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Ali Isa Pantami, shortly after inspecting the newly constructed office in Gombe.

He explained that Galaxy Backbone was set up to provide broadband access, particularly to Nigerians, both in the public and private sectors, and to in turn generate more revenue for the nation.

“It is part of our strategy to expand our market, Gombe being at the center of the North-East zone the office has been sighted here so as to serve the region when it comes to broadband penetration, data center services, and many more.

Particularly, we have NIBTIC 2 which is being executed. NICTIB 1 is being executed in the southern part of the country NICTIB National Information and Communications Technology Infrastructure backbone 2 which will come from Abuja up to Borno State,” Pantami said. He highlighted that the activities of the new zonal office will be to provide ICT services and capacity building and training for private and public institutions.

“The major activity of galaxy is to provide ICT activities, provide Internet services whether it’s fiber optic or sometimes wireless services, data center services, we have tier 4 data center which is more than 99 percent completed in Kano. The center will also provide other services like hosting the email and many more like our dot NG which is our top-level domain name,” the Minister added.

On his part, the Managing Director (MD) of Galaxy Backbone Limited, Prof. Mohammad Bello Abubakar, called on public and private organizations as well as individuals to patronize the services of the company to be safe and have their data safe and secured.

“Data, as it is now presently, it is money. Data is your crude oil, data is everything. You just have to protect it. This is again one fundamental thing that Galaxy is supposed to provide,” the MD said while adding that the 4th Industrial Revolution was ICT based, as new slavery and Nigeria had to be conscious of that fact, by protecting the data generated by the government.

He assured that the zonal office have been completed and would be commissioned within one month as he gave the timeline for activities in the Gombe North-east zonal office.