Romanus Okoye

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded a 40-year-old electrician, Monsuru Ojo, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre over alleged raping of his friend’s lover.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A. A. Oshoniyi, who did not take the plea of Ojo, ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs) for advice.

The magistrate thereafter, adjourned the case until August 10 for mention.

The defendant, who resides at 33, Unity Street, Ijegun, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of rape and sexual assault.

The prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on May 31 at his residence.

Similarly, a 42- year-old man, John Jester, yesterday appeared before Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged defilement of his 12-year-old daughter.

Chief Magistrate A.A Oshoniyi, did not take the plea of the defendant, but ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending legal advice from the Director of public prosecutor’s advise (DPP). She thereafter adjourned the matter until August 12.

In another development, a 37-year-old artisan, Damian Ofonagoro, yesterday appeared before Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, over alleged attempt to defile his neighbour’s two daughters.