The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos has approved the movement and transfer of over 42 priests to various parishes in the archdiocese.

In a statement signed by the archbishop in charge, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, noted that the transfer became necessary after the recent priestly ordination of some priests in the Archdiocese. He said: “After a prayerful reflection, we hereby make the following appointments and transfer of priests with effect from October 29th, 2019.”

He charged the all the affected priests especially the “priest-in-charge who are having to move from one parish to another to ensure that they prepare the required documents i.e. hand-over notes and an inventory of the goods of the church entrusted to their care. These should be left for their successors with a copy sent to the Chancery as required.”

The priest and their new parishes are as under:

Associate Priests

1. St Peter Claver, Ajao Estate – Fr Martin Kefas

2. Church of the Transfiguration, VGC – Fr Matthew Nugbode

3. Holy Family Festac – Fr Mark Okojie

4. Ave Maria, Lekki – Fr Emmanuel Avoseh

5. St Peter Langbasa – Fr Magnus Onyeulor SDV

6. St Ferdinand, Ipaja –Fr Martin Onyebuchi, SDV

7. Holy Redeemer, Shibiri – Fr Stanley Ugwuoha, MSP (In Residence)

8. Church of Presentation, FESTAC – Fr. Michael Osamor (Issele-Uku)

9. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Shasha – Fr. Gabriel Osiegbu (Issele-Uku)

10. St. Theresa, Epe – Fr Emmanuel Daikwo (Idah)

11. Regina Mundi, Mushin – Fr Peter Azagba

12. St. Mary’s, Ajegunle – Rev. J. Kwasau (Kaduna Archdiocese)

13. St Dennis, Bariga – Fr. Emmanuel Etta, MSP

14. St Anne, PPL – Fr Emmanuel Megwara, MSP (In Residence)

15. St Gabriel Ladi-Lak – Fr. Justin Amaechi, MSP

Newly Ordained Priests

16. St. Gerald, Soluyi-Gbagada- Fr. Paul Ariole

17. Sacred Heart, Badagry – Fr Joseph Okafor

18. St Pio, Orile Iganmu – Fr. Emmanuel Onyia

19. Our Lady of Fatima Aguda – Fr Harrison Okoli

20. Blessed Tansi, Magbon – Fr Simeon Reuben

Student Priests

21. St. Paul’s, Ebute Metta – Fr Adolphus Nwoye

22. St Gerald, Soluyi-Gbagada – Fr Kelechi Izuagba

Newly Created Quasi Parishes and Priests-in-Charge

1. Church of Assumption, Igbo Elerin – Fr Leon Houessou

2. St. Hilda, Obadore – Fr Collins Ugochukwu

3. St Stephen, Pacific Estate, Igando – Fr. Francis Opara

4. Madonna Catholic Church- Egan, Igando – Fr Vincent Udoye, SMMM

5. Church of the Annunciation, Ishefun, Igando – Fr. Emmanuel Amadi

6. Holy Trinity, Ewu-Owa – Fr James Anelu

7. Blessed Virgin Mary, Ewu Elepe – Fr Denis Chukwudindu, C.S.s.R

Parish Priests

1. St Peter Langbasa – Fr. Jacob Usman

2. Our Lady Mother and Queen, Badore – Fr Richard Fasuyi

3. Ave Maria, Lekki – Fr. Dominic Onuoha

4. Church of the Epiphany, Ologolo – Fr Benjamin Ekpo

5. St Patrick, Idumagbo – Fr Anthony Orioha

6. St Anne, Itire – Fr Alphonsus Ania

7. St John, Igando – Fr Mike Etekpo MSP

8. Seat of Wisdom, Okota – Fr. Onyeoziri Eric

9. Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Arida – Fr Joseph Monye

10. St Anthony, AIT, Alagbado – Fr Christian Echewodo

11. Sacred Heart, Badagry – Fr Peter Awobolaji

12. St Ferdinard, Ipaja – Fr Francis Anyanwu

13. St Peter, Baruwa – Fr Paul Adekoya

14. St. Brigid, Ijeshatedo – Fr Damian Alozie

15. St Denis, Bariga – Fr Theodore Martinos

16. Sacred Heart, Odogunyan – Fr Sebastian Ukwandu

17. Our Lady Queen of Peace, Ifako-Gbadada – Fr Augustine Ikuomola

18. St Benjamin, Olowora – Fr Francis Adegun

19. St Thomas Onilekere – Fr Sebastian Appiah

20. Good Shepherd, Moba – Fr Gabriel Agule

21. Mother of the Redeemer, Ogombo – Fr Christopher Chafa

22. St Christopher, Ijaiye – Fr Gabriel Udoh

23. St Theresa, Ikota – Fr Hyginus Nwanze

24. St Kizito Alaba-Oro – Msgr Livinus Ukah

25. St Raphael, Ajegunle-Ilo – Fr Anthony Boateng

26. St Joseph, Victory Estate – Fr. John Agbolade

27. St Maria Goretti, Abaranje – Fr Daniel Chigbu

28. St Alphonsus, Aboru – Fr Daniel Nwankwo

29. Church of the Presentation, GRA – Fr. Innocent Opogah

30. St Joseph, Abule Ado – Fr Francis Ealefoh

31. St Joseph, Agodo-Egbe – Fr. Cletus Anyanwu

32. Church of the Assumption, Awoyaya – Fr. Lawrence Ayonote

33. St Michael, Ajaguro – Fr Godwin Eduke

34. St. Peter Claver, Ajao Estate- Fr. Anthony Aderibigbe

35. St. Raphael, Anthony Village – Fr. Joseph Anokerie

36. Catholic Church of Presentation, Abule-Egba – Fr. Gabriel Adeleke

OTHER APPOINTMENTS

1. Dean of Lekki Deanery- Msgr. Paschal Nwaezeapu

2. Archdiocesan Finance Administrator/Priest-in-Residence, Catholic Church of the Divine Mercy, Lekki – Rev. Fr. Philip Sosu-Mobee

The following appointments were also made in recent times as needs arose:

1. St. Patrick, Owode-Ibeshe, Ikorodu – Fr. Saviour Patrick Edim, SDV

2. Ss. Joachim & Anne, Meiran – Fr. Vitalis Chukwudebelu

3. Immaculate Conception, Ira-Nla – Rev. Fr. Michael Nzekwe, C.S.s.R

4. Corpus Christi, Egbin – Fr. Felix Alabi, C.S.s.R

5. Corpus Christi, Egbin – Fr. Donatus Chukwu, C.S.s.R

6. St. Martin De Porres, Ojo-Agric – Fr. Cletus Onwudiwe, C.S.s.R

7. Mother of Perpetual Help, Amuwo-Odofin – Fr. Kingsley Anoghala, C.S.s.R

8. Mother of Perpetual Help, Amuwo-Odofin – Fr. Stephen Okechukwu, C.S.s.R

9. St. Stephen, Agboju – Fr. Thaddeus Egwu, C.S.s.R

10. St. Stephen, Agboju – Fr. James Vembe, C.S.s.R

11. St Andrew Ilemba – Fr. Jude Dibia, C.S.s.R

12. St Andrew Ilemba – Fr. JohnCross Nkanta, C.S.s.R

13. St. Andrew, Ilemba – Fr. Brendan Ugwu, CSsR

14. St John Ilufe – Fr. Noel Eshikena, C.S.s.R

15. Ss Peter and Paul, Tedi-Muwo – Fr. Jude Nwachukwu, C.S.s.R

16. Ss Peter and Paul, Tedi-Muwo – Fr. Joseph Yusufu, C.S.s.R

17. Ss. Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Satellite – Fr. Samuel Kurungu, C.S.s.R.

18. Ss. Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Satellite – Fr. Vincent Oko, C.S.s.R

19. Ss. Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Sat. – Fr. Hyacinth Agomuoh, C.S.s.R

20. Ss. Cosmas & Damian, Ilogbo-Elegba – Fr. Donatus Essien, OSJ

21. Holy Trinity, Isashi – Fr. Benedict Olelewe, SDV

22. St Patrick, Igbogila – Fr. Joachim Erahbor, SDV

23. St. Gerald Majella, Jakande Estate – Fr. R. Rakotsoane George, OMI

24. St. Bernadette, Ipaja – Fr. George Erumetse, OMV

25. Ss. Mulumba and David, Lawanson – Fr Andrew Edogbo, CSSP

26. St. Patrick, Igbogila – Fr. Lawrence Nwaneri, CSSP

27. Mother of Perpetual Help Anmuo Odofin – Fr Pius Babatunde, C.S.s.R

28. St. Stephen Agboju – Fr. Anthony Thompson, C.S.s.R

29. Corpus Christi, Egbin – Fr. Nobert Opara, C.S.s.R

30. St. Joseph the Worker Chaplaincy, Trade Fair – Fr. Philip Offor, C.S.s.R

31. Ss. Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Satellite – Fr. Gabriel Achu, C.S.s.R

32. St. John, Ilufe – Fr. Prayer Odede, C.S.s.R

33. St. Andrew, Ilemba – Fr. Clement Odoemene, C.S.s.R

34. Ss. Peter & Paul, Tedi-Muwo – Fr. Godfrey Udeh, C.S.s.R

35. St. Martin De Porress, Ojo-Agric – Fr. James Arebiyi, C.S.s.R

36. St. Gerald Majella, Jakande Estate – Fr. Uzor Chrysogonus, OMI

37. St Mary, Isolo – Fr. Remigius Okafor, OSJ

38. Ss. Cosmas & Damian, Ilogbo-Elegba – Fr. Peter Jirgba, OSJ

39. St Matthew, Amukoko – Fr. David Kiprono Cheruiyot, SPS

40. Holy Spirit, Omole – Fr. Peter Morba, SDB

41. St. Joseph, Kirikiri – Fr. Emmanuel Nyong Edet, SPS

42. Immaculate Conception, Snake Island- Friar Dominic : Our Regional Chaplin’s is now the parish priest of St.Kizito’s Alaba oro.

Archbishop Martins further charged the priests to ensure that

“all outstanding Quarterly Returns should be settled before leaving for their new parishes.”

He warned that “it has been brought to our notice that there is an unacceptable trend in some instances that priests who are resuming in new parishes are accompanied by a large retinue of people leading them into their new parishes sometimes involving musical bands as if it were some sort of triumphal entry. This to say the least is uncalled for as it often involves disruption of lives of people in both parishes involved.

“We require all priests taking up their new assignments NOT to allow such elaborate accompanying parties.

“We seize this opportunity to welcome into our Archdiocese the new Fidei Donum priests and priests of Religious Institutes recently posted to us and have been duly assigned. We hope and pray their time with us will be fruitful and spiritually rewarding.”

The shepherd finally commended his priests “to the care of Our Lady, Queen of the Clergy and Star of Evangelisation,” while wishing them all well in their new assignment.