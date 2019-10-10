The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos has approved the movement and transfer of over 42 priests to various parishes in the archdiocese.
In a statement signed by the archbishop in charge, Archbishop Alfred Adewale Martins, noted that the transfer became necessary after the recent priestly ordination of some priests in the Archdiocese. He said: “After a prayerful reflection, we hereby make the following appointments and transfer of priests with effect from October 29th, 2019.”
He charged the all the affected priests especially the “priest-in-charge who are having to move from one parish to another to ensure that they prepare the required documents i.e. hand-over notes and an inventory of the goods of the church entrusted to their care. These should be left for their successors with a copy sent to the Chancery as required.”
The priest and their new parishes are as under:
Associate Priests
1. St Peter Claver, Ajao Estate – Fr Martin Kefas
2. Church of the Transfiguration, VGC – Fr Matthew Nugbode
3. Holy Family Festac – Fr Mark Okojie
4. Ave Maria, Lekki – Fr Emmanuel Avoseh
5. St Peter Langbasa – Fr Magnus Onyeulor SDV
6. St Ferdinand, Ipaja –Fr Martin Onyebuchi, SDV
7. Holy Redeemer, Shibiri – Fr Stanley Ugwuoha, MSP (In Residence)
8. Church of Presentation, FESTAC – Fr. Michael Osamor (Issele-Uku)
9. Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Shasha – Fr. Gabriel Osiegbu (Issele-Uku)
10. St. Theresa, Epe – Fr Emmanuel Daikwo (Idah)
11. Regina Mundi, Mushin – Fr Peter Azagba
12. St. Mary’s, Ajegunle – Rev. J. Kwasau (Kaduna Archdiocese)
13. St Dennis, Bariga – Fr. Emmanuel Etta, MSP
14. St Anne, PPL – Fr Emmanuel Megwara, MSP (In Residence)
15. St Gabriel Ladi-Lak – Fr. Justin Amaechi, MSP
Newly Ordained Priests
16. St. Gerald, Soluyi-Gbagada- Fr. Paul Ariole
17. Sacred Heart, Badagry – Fr Joseph Okafor
18. St Pio, Orile Iganmu – Fr. Emmanuel Onyia
19. Our Lady of Fatima Aguda – Fr Harrison Okoli
20. Blessed Tansi, Magbon – Fr Simeon Reuben
Student Priests
21. St. Paul’s, Ebute Metta – Fr Adolphus Nwoye
22. St Gerald, Soluyi-Gbagada – Fr Kelechi Izuagba
Newly Created Quasi Parishes and Priests-in-Charge
1. Church of Assumption, Igbo Elerin – Fr Leon Houessou
2. St. Hilda, Obadore – Fr Collins Ugochukwu
3. St Stephen, Pacific Estate, Igando – Fr. Francis Opara
4. Madonna Catholic Church- Egan, Igando – Fr Vincent Udoye, SMMM
5. Church of the Annunciation, Ishefun, Igando – Fr. Emmanuel Amadi
6. Holy Trinity, Ewu-Owa – Fr James Anelu
7. Blessed Virgin Mary, Ewu Elepe – Fr Denis Chukwudindu, C.S.s.R
Parish Priests
1. St Peter Langbasa – Fr. Jacob Usman
2. Our Lady Mother and Queen, Badore – Fr Richard Fasuyi
3. Ave Maria, Lekki – Fr. Dominic Onuoha
4. Church of the Epiphany, Ologolo – Fr Benjamin Ekpo
5. St Patrick, Idumagbo – Fr Anthony Orioha
6. St Anne, Itire – Fr Alphonsus Ania
7. St John, Igando – Fr Mike Etekpo MSP
8. Seat of Wisdom, Okota – Fr. Onyeoziri Eric
9. Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Arida – Fr Joseph Monye
10. St Anthony, AIT, Alagbado – Fr Christian Echewodo
11. Sacred Heart, Badagry – Fr Peter Awobolaji
12. St Ferdinard, Ipaja – Fr Francis Anyanwu
13. St Peter, Baruwa – Fr Paul Adekoya
14. St. Brigid, Ijeshatedo – Fr Damian Alozie
15. St Denis, Bariga – Fr Theodore Martinos
16. Sacred Heart, Odogunyan – Fr Sebastian Ukwandu
17. Our Lady Queen of Peace, Ifako-Gbadada – Fr Augustine Ikuomola
18. St Benjamin, Olowora – Fr Francis Adegun
19. St Thomas Onilekere – Fr Sebastian Appiah
20. Good Shepherd, Moba – Fr Gabriel Agule
21. Mother of the Redeemer, Ogombo – Fr Christopher Chafa
22. St Christopher, Ijaiye – Fr Gabriel Udoh
23. St Theresa, Ikota – Fr Hyginus Nwanze
24. St Kizito Alaba-Oro – Msgr Livinus Ukah
25. St Raphael, Ajegunle-Ilo – Fr Anthony Boateng
26. St Joseph, Victory Estate – Fr. John Agbolade
27. St Maria Goretti, Abaranje – Fr Daniel Chigbu
28. St Alphonsus, Aboru – Fr Daniel Nwankwo
29. Church of the Presentation, GRA – Fr. Innocent Opogah
30. St Joseph, Abule Ado – Fr Francis Ealefoh
31. St Joseph, Agodo-Egbe – Fr. Cletus Anyanwu
32. Church of the Assumption, Awoyaya – Fr. Lawrence Ayonote
33. St Michael, Ajaguro – Fr Godwin Eduke
34. St. Peter Claver, Ajao Estate- Fr. Anthony Aderibigbe
35. St. Raphael, Anthony Village – Fr. Joseph Anokerie
36. Catholic Church of Presentation, Abule-Egba – Fr. Gabriel Adeleke
OTHER APPOINTMENTS
1. Dean of Lekki Deanery- Msgr. Paschal Nwaezeapu
2. Archdiocesan Finance Administrator/Priest-in-Residence, Catholic Church of the Divine Mercy, Lekki – Rev. Fr. Philip Sosu-Mobee
The following appointments were also made in recent times as needs arose:
1. St. Patrick, Owode-Ibeshe, Ikorodu – Fr. Saviour Patrick Edim, SDV
2. Ss. Joachim & Anne, Meiran – Fr. Vitalis Chukwudebelu
3. Immaculate Conception, Ira-Nla – Rev. Fr. Michael Nzekwe, C.S.s.R
4. Corpus Christi, Egbin – Fr. Felix Alabi, C.S.s.R
5. Corpus Christi, Egbin – Fr. Donatus Chukwu, C.S.s.R
6. St. Martin De Porres, Ojo-Agric – Fr. Cletus Onwudiwe, C.S.s.R
7. Mother of Perpetual Help, Amuwo-Odofin – Fr. Kingsley Anoghala, C.S.s.R
8. Mother of Perpetual Help, Amuwo-Odofin – Fr. Stephen Okechukwu, C.S.s.R
9. St. Stephen, Agboju – Fr. Thaddeus Egwu, C.S.s.R
10. St. Stephen, Agboju – Fr. James Vembe, C.S.s.R
11. St Andrew Ilemba – Fr. Jude Dibia, C.S.s.R
12. St Andrew Ilemba – Fr. JohnCross Nkanta, C.S.s.R
13. St. Andrew, Ilemba – Fr. Brendan Ugwu, CSsR
14. St John Ilufe – Fr. Noel Eshikena, C.S.s.R
15. Ss Peter and Paul, Tedi-Muwo – Fr. Jude Nwachukwu, C.S.s.R
16. Ss Peter and Paul, Tedi-Muwo – Fr. Joseph Yusufu, C.S.s.R
17. Ss. Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Satellite – Fr. Samuel Kurungu, C.S.s.R.
18. Ss. Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Satellite – Fr. Vincent Oko, C.S.s.R
19. Ss. Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Sat. – Fr. Hyacinth Agomuoh, C.S.s.R
20. Ss. Cosmas & Damian, Ilogbo-Elegba – Fr. Donatus Essien, OSJ
21. Holy Trinity, Isashi – Fr. Benedict Olelewe, SDV
22. St Patrick, Igbogila – Fr. Joachim Erahbor, SDV
23. St. Gerald Majella, Jakande Estate – Fr. R. Rakotsoane George, OMI
24. St. Bernadette, Ipaja – Fr. George Erumetse, OMV
25. Ss. Mulumba and David, Lawanson – Fr Andrew Edogbo, CSSP
26. St. Patrick, Igbogila – Fr. Lawrence Nwaneri, CSSP
27. Mother of Perpetual Help Anmuo Odofin – Fr Pius Babatunde, C.S.s.R
28. St. Stephen Agboju – Fr. Anthony Thompson, C.S.s.R
29. Corpus Christi, Egbin – Fr. Nobert Opara, C.S.s.R
30. St. Joseph the Worker Chaplaincy, Trade Fair – Fr. Philip Offor, C.S.s.R
31. Ss. Michael, Raphael and Gabriel, Satellite – Fr. Gabriel Achu, C.S.s.R
32. St. John, Ilufe – Fr. Prayer Odede, C.S.s.R
33. St. Andrew, Ilemba – Fr. Clement Odoemene, C.S.s.R
34. Ss. Peter & Paul, Tedi-Muwo – Fr. Godfrey Udeh, C.S.s.R
35. St. Martin De Porress, Ojo-Agric – Fr. James Arebiyi, C.S.s.R
36. St. Gerald Majella, Jakande Estate – Fr. Uzor Chrysogonus, OMI
37. St Mary, Isolo – Fr. Remigius Okafor, OSJ
38. Ss. Cosmas & Damian, Ilogbo-Elegba – Fr. Peter Jirgba, OSJ
39. St Matthew, Amukoko – Fr. David Kiprono Cheruiyot, SPS
40. Holy Spirit, Omole – Fr. Peter Morba, SDB
41. St. Joseph, Kirikiri – Fr. Emmanuel Nyong Edet, SPS
42. Immaculate Conception, Snake Island- Friar Dominic : Our Regional Chaplin’s is now the parish priest of St.Kizito’s Alaba oro.
Archbishop Martins further charged the priests to ensure that
“all outstanding Quarterly Returns should be settled before leaving for their new parishes.”
He warned that “it has been brought to our notice that there is an unacceptable trend in some instances that priests who are resuming in new parishes are accompanied by a large retinue of people leading them into their new parishes sometimes involving musical bands as if it were some sort of triumphal entry. This to say the least is uncalled for as it often involves disruption of lives of people in both parishes involved.
“We require all priests taking up their new assignments NOT to allow such elaborate accompanying parties.
“We seize this opportunity to welcome into our Archdiocese the new Fidei Donum priests and priests of Religious Institutes recently posted to us and have been duly assigned. We hope and pray their time with us will be fruitful and spiritually rewarding.”
The shepherd finally commended his priests “to the care of Our Lady, Queen of the Clergy and Star of Evangelisation,” while wishing them all well in their new assignment.
