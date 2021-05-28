The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara on Thursday held a town hall meeting attended by various stakeholders amid testimonials of specific impacts the administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is having on various demographics of the state.

From victims of the recent EndSARs protest to artisans, physically challenged community, businessmen, farmers, private school owners, civil servants, and victims of the recent rainstorms, the Governor received widespread accolades for his impactful reign, empathetic leadership, and apolitical governance and support for every segment of the state.

Community and political leaders also took turns to commend AbdulRazaq for bringing developments to their areas after decades of neglect, acknowledging the far-reaching impacts his spendings on basic healthcare facilities, water, rural roads, schools, and safety nets for the underprivileged have had across the state within two years.

A representative of victims of looted properties during #EndSARSProtests Ahmed Lawal commended the Governor for coming to the aid of the victims of the looting in the state.

“Many private businesses especially 34 businesses in Kwara Mall were totally looted during the #EndSARSProtests and the governor, in his magnanimity, called us and he supported us. Every single business got money to restart their business. Today, the mall is back and many are indeed stronger now,” he said at the town hall meeting.

Representative of persons with disabilities Bashir Yusuf also admitted that the government was supporting them through various interventions, including the procurement and distribution of artificial limbs or prosthesis to many of those who needed it.

Balqis Abdulrasheed, who spoke on behalf of rainstorm victims, said they would not forget how the government supported them without any considerations for their political leanings, a development she observed was a far cry from what occurred in the past.

Dr. Tunji AbdulRahman, immediate past president, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Kwara state branch, and proprietor of Socrate College, expressed their pleasure at the manner the Governor heeded their requests for credit facility and tax holiday for their members as palliatives during the serious ravage of Covid19 pandemic.

He described AbdulRazaq as “the most hardworking and considerate Governor the state has ever had.”

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Alhaji Abdullahi Samari sought support of the people of the state for the current administration .

“We called this meeting to assess what the Governor has done for the past two years and tell him where to focus attention on for the next two years. This administration is doing a lot to better the lots of the people and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq will not disappoint you,” he said.

“Let me also use this opportunity to urge our people to obtain their voters cards in the forthcoming INEC registration/revalidation exercise to enable them vote in the coming elections.”

Kwara Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu said: “Whoever says no to Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is saying no to the development and progress of Kwara State. He doing well in various sectors.

“For us at the ninth assembly, you have done excellently well. You forwarded Social Investment Programme Bill and we can see the effects on our aged, market women, youths and artisans through Owo Arugbo, Owo Isowo and other components of KWASSIP.

“We can see infrastructural development in all our constituencies and our people are here today to celebrate you and your government. In fact, you are the first governor to construct asphalt road in the whole of Baruten local government. You are also the first governor to establish radio station in Kwara North to bridge information gap.”

The trio of Commissioners for Works and Transport, Water Resources and Health — Engr. Rotimi Iliasu, Alhaji Femi Agbaje, and Dr. Raji Razaq — took turns to enumerate some of the highly impactful developmental projects the present government has put in place through their various offices.

They said all these projects are visible to sights and have changed the narratives in terms of the level of access Kwarans now have to good roads, potable water, and good healthcare services.

Dr. Raji, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry, Dr. Ayinla specifically thanked AbdulRazaq for hugely investing in the sector and how his government has championed the fight against the spread of coronavirus, a record he said has distinguishably ranked Kwara next to Lagos.

Apart from various stakeholders, the event was attended by dozens of top politicians, former state and national legislators, House of Assembly members, heads of federal and state parastatals who hailed from the three senatorial districts.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi attended the well-attended town hall meeting which was streamed live across various social media platforms.