Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), has arrived the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa P, set to be announced as President Muhammadu Buhari’s new chief of staff.

Gambari, who wore sky blue kaftan will replace Mallam Abba Kyari, who died from COVID-19 complications last month.

New Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari arrives Presidential Villa to pic.twitter.com/8tu1DZaxvY — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) May 13, 2020

Gambari, from Ilorin, Kwara State, was Minister of External Affairs under Buhari as a military head of state between 1983 and 1985.

He is currently the founder/chairman of Savannah Center External link in Abuja, a think-tank for research, training and public policy debate on the nexus between diplomacy (conflict resolution), democracy and development in Africa.

His last assignment at the United Nations was as the joint special representative of the secretary-general and chairperson of the African Union Commission/head of the UN and AU hybrid mission in Darfur (UNAMID) from January 2010 to July 2012.

UNAMID under Gambari was the world’s largest international peacekeeping mission

Meanwhile, some ministers have arrived for the inaugural virtual meeting of the federal executive council.

Those physically present are ministers of finance, budget and national planning, transportation, information and culture, power, solid minerals, agriculture and commerce.

The Secretary to the government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungonu are also present at the Council chambers.