Ben Dunno, Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, for the wisdom in picking Prof Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, as his Chief of Staff (Cos), noting that his vast knowledge in both national and international politics would be an added advantage to his government.

Appraising of the new Chief of Staff in a press statement made available to newsmen in Warri yesterday, the monarch described Prof. Gambari as a man of intellect, well-exposed well-read, a detribalized Nigerian and most importantly with a sound knowledge of all the geographical zones in the country.

According to him, “it is for these reasons therefore I write on behalf of myself and the entire people of Warri kingdom to congratulate him and wish him resounding success in this assignment.”

“Prof Gambari comes to this job with huge credentials, one of which is his versatile experience in conflict prevention and resolution, an experience that we hope he will bring to bear in performing his duties to assist the President in the continued peaceful resolution and development of the Niger Delta where God has chosen to locate us.”

“As a renowned teacher, scholar, diplomat, former minister, envoy, man of faith and close associate of President Buhari over the years, I believe strongly that Prof Gambari will be very much at home with the task at hand to join the president in moving Nigeria to the much desired next level”, he explained.

The royal father, therefore, enjoined other well-meaning Nigerians to pray for him and Mr. President and call on Almighty God to guide this Prince of the royal court of the ancient kingdom of Ilorin, Kwara State, protect and give him the wisdom to succeed and execute this job in a most creditable manner.