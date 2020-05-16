Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern CAN Chairman, Rev Yakubu Pam has described Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as a suitable replacement for President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, following the death of late Abba Kyari.

Rev. Pam, in a press statement said Prof. Gambari, a former Nigeria Envoy to the United Nations (UN), an accomplished diplomat and Seasoned Administrator will bring to bear his wealth of experience in taking Nigeria to an enviable height.

He noted that the appointment of Proffessor Gambari at this auspicious time is well deserved.

Rev. Pam admonished the new Chief of staff to deploy his experience in public serve and provide the needed best to his Boss, President Buhari and the nation.

He said all hands must be on deck to create a new Nigeria where all segment of the country will be given a sense of belonging based on the vision and the philosophy of the President.

The Northern CAN Chairman commended President Buhari for the choice of Prof. Gambari, adding that his vast knowledge in administration both at home and in diaspora will assist the President in delivering on his campaign promises to the people of Nigeria.