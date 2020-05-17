Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (North), Rev Yakubu Pam, has described Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as a suitable person to be appointed as President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, following the death of late Abba Kyari.

Rev. Pam, in a press statement, said Prof. Gambari, a former Undersecretary General of the United Nations (UN), an accomplished diplomat and seasoned administrator, would bring his wealth of experience to bear in taking Nigeria to an enviable height.

He noted that the appointment of Professor Gambari at this auspicious time is well deserved.

He charged the new Chief of Staff to deploy his experience in public service to avail President Buhari the needed best advice in the interest of the nation.

He said all segments of the country should be given a sense of belonging.

The Northern CAN chairman commended President Buhari for the choice of Gambari, adding that his vast knowledge in administration both at home and as a global citizen would assist the president to deliver on his campaign promises to the people of Nigeria.