Magnus Eze, Enugu

Traditional rulers in Enugu state have said that the newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, would bring much value to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

They expressed confidence that the global public officer will bring to bear his trinity of experience in working for the Presidency.

The monarchs noted that Gambari was a technocratic, whose wealth of experience will not only fast-track implementation of the President’s laudable policies, but will also ensure broader view of the administration.

In congratulatory letter to the new Chief of Staff, Chairman of Enugu state Council of Traditional Rulers, and Paramount Ruler of Ezema-Olo Kingdom, Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu said that Gambari’s appointment was well-deserved, noting that the office of Chief of Staff to the President has in the recent time attained a degree of importance beyond its name.

A retired career diplomat, Agubuzu said of his former colleague: “Having been with you and seen you perform brilliantly in many internal fora, particularly at the United Nations in New York, at the OAU/Africa Union in Addis Ababa and at the National Conference 2014; I believe that you will acquit yourself creditably in the challenging office of Chief of Staff.

“Nigerians will be glad to see you bring the trinity of your academic, diplomatic and technocrat’s experiences to assist Mr. President to steer our ship of state safely to the satisfaction of all Nigerians.”