From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, is leading a high level delegation to President Muhammadu Buhari son’s wedding in Kano on Friday.

Yusuf Buhari is set to marry Zahra Bayero, the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano State on Friday.

Other members of the delegation include the Ministers of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu.

According to the statement by Shehu, the Presidential Media Aide, will stay back after the wedding, to represent the President at the coronation of the Emir at Bichi the following day, Saturday.