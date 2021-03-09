From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari, yesterday, received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after some frontline health workers as well as President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, received theirs on Friday and Saturday respectively.

The public vaccination is to reassure Nigerians of the safety and the efficacy of the vaccines.

He was given the jab at exactly 10:28 am after e-registration and filling out of his vaccination card and sat for 15 minutes according to the routine of vaccination.

He was later presented with vaccination card by the Chief Medical Director of the State House Medical Centre, Husain Munir.

The former military administrator of Lagos and Borno states, as well as Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohammed Buba Marwa, also received his jab at 10:39am while the Permanent Secretary of the State House, Tijjani Umar, received his at 10:11:43am and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, received his at 10:41am, while Munir handed them their vaccination card.

They were all given the vaccine by Chief Nursing Officer of the State House Clinic, Esther Ibrahim.

In his remarks, Gambari said the vaccination was painless and that he followed the foot steps of President Buhari who demonstrated leadership alongside his deputy by receiving the jabs on Saturday.

He advised eligible Nigerians to take the vaccines noting that the more Nigerians are vaccinated the more we are safe.

Marwa said the vaccine was painless and he felt good. He congratulated Nigerians that the vaccines are now in Nigeria and urged Nigerians to take the vaccine.