Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has quit as Chairman of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD).

According to the Executive Director of the Centre, Amb. Abdullahi Omaki, Gambari conveyed in writing, his immediate withdrawal based on his conviction that, it is the best thing to do to avoid conflicts of interest.

“I have conveyed this development to the attention of the Board Members who after their deliberation, unanimously, appoint Mallam Abidu Yazid as the new Chairman for Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD).

“I would like to once again congratulate Prof. Gambari for his vision in establishing this Think-Tank that has made tremendous contributions to the sustenance of Democracy and Development through constructive advocacies since 2014.

“The Centre, had also since establishment, been involved in conducting series of dialogues aimed at promoting National Unity, the leadership question, national security, and diversification of Nigeria’s economy to enhance the possibility of addressing the needs of the vulnerable in our society (Women and Youth).”

Yazid, a Development Economist and Administrator, has held several positions in government, including rising to become the Secretary to the Government and Head of Service to the old Kaduna State.

Omaki said since retirement from public service, Yazid has continued to run his private business.

He pledge the support of the Management and Staff of the Centre to new Chairman, saying they are looking forward to working closely with him.