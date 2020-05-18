Germany was defeated in the Second World War and they came out of it and the country is one of the strongest in the world today. Japan was defeated in the Second World War and they are one of the strongest nations in the world today. So, Nigeria can as well survive any situation she finds herself and even become stronger. But to emerge stronger, the leadership must do the right thing; they must try to unite the country and run an inclusive government. I am sure that if we have an honest leader that carries everybody along, you will be surprised the level of achievements that will be recorded in a very short time. So, let us pray to God to give us good leaders in this country. But we do not seem to care about a proper leadership recruitment process at all. Look at the kind of elections that we conduct in this country. In 2011, so many people died during the general elections. In every election in Nigeria, people are killed and some are maimed. Election malpractice has become our habit and I tell you, election malpractice is worse than armed robbery. If you rig election and become governor, Senator or even president, it is worse than becoming an armed robber. We need to get our leadership recruitment process right. We must have good crite- ria that would qualify one to go for an elective office. We need to worry about who becomes our leaders or leaders. The truth is that in every local government in Nigeria, there are good people who can lead well but are usually prevented because of the faulty leadership recruitment process. We should have a system that only those good enough should have the opportunity of leading the nation.