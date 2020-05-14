President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, unveiled Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as his Chief of Staff during the maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The virtual meeting, first of its kind in the history of FEC, involved Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and some of cabinet ministers participating in the meeting.

Cabinet members along with the Head of Service, Folashade Yemi-Esan, participated in the meeting directly from their respective offices, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, in line with the basic COVID-19 protocol of social distancing.

A minute’s silence was observed in honour of Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to the President, and some former members of the cabinet before the commencement of the meeting, while the SGF formally announced Gambari as the new CoS to the President.

The CoS has said President Buhari needs his loyalty, competence and support.

“I want to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for giving me this opportunity to serve him and the country. I think he needs my loyalty, competence and support,” he told State House correspondents.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, governors, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others have congratulated Gambari on his appointment.

Describing him as a round peg in a round hole, the ruling party expressed confidence that he would bring to bear his scholarly intellect, international network, professional and administrative experience to ensure smooth running of the Office of the President.

In a statement issued by the APC national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party noted that: “Without any iota of doubt, this appointment has, once again, demonstrated President Buhari’s avowed commitment to good governance by bringing on board competent Nigerians from all parts of the world to assist him in taking Nigeria to the Next Level.

National chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said the world-renowned diplomat and celebrated scholar would bring a lot of value to the Buhari administration in terms of new ideas, leveraging his clout as a global player.

“For us in APC, we see the appointment of Professor Gambari as not only well-deserved but also reflective of the uncommon wisdom of President Buhari as the father of the nation.” he said.

The Northern Governors Forum has also congratulated Prof. Gambari on his appointment

In a statement signed by chairman of the forum, Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, the governors described the appointment as most deserving and timely.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige said the president could not have made a better choice than Gambari, a renowned scholar and a front-line gladiator in international politics and diplomacy.

He expressed optimism that he would make immeasurable and invaluable contributions towards the realisation of the next level agenda of the Buhari administration, geared towards achieving a united, economically viable and prosperous Nigeria.

Atiku, in his congratulatory message, expressed hope that Gambari would deploy his varied skills to the service of the country.

“It is my hope and expectation and those of millions of Nigerians that you will deploy your varied skills garnered over the years in the service of our nation,” he posted on his social media handle.

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described Gambari as a man of impeccable character, right temperament, leadership and knowledge and urged Nigerians to support him, saying the nation has a lot to benefit from his varied skills.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said Gambari’s appointment was a befitting development rooted in dedication, loyalty, and history.

Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, said Gambari was well-deserving of the appointment, as he would bring his wealth of experience from the diplomatic and academic communities to bear in handling matters of state.

In his congratulatory message, Tinubu said: “At this time when the entire world is combating the coronavirus pandemic and the economic consequences thereof, Prof. Gambari’s expertise and international reputation will help Nigeria galvanise national, regional and international efforts and resources to contain this viral menace and to advance Nigeria’s interests on other important matters.”

The Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) has assured President Buhari and indeed Nigerians that the new Chief of Staff to the President would not disappoint them.

The centre said the appointment of the renowned diplomat would be a great boost to national reconciliation, cohesion and nation-building. Gambari, before his latest job, was chairman and founder of the SCDDD.

Executive director of the SCDDD, Ambassador Abdullahi Omaki, expressed optimism that the Chief of Staff would be an effective-gatekeeper in contributing to the success of the Next Level agenda of the Buhari administration.

He thanked the President for the profound honour done to the person of Gambari, his centre, the people of his home state, Kwara, and all Nigerians at home and abroad.