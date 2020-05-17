Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governors under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have described the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as the President’s Chief of Staff as exciting.

In a letter signed by the Chairman of the NHF and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and addressed to Prof Gambari, Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), his credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to his capacity.

The governors noted that the appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands requiring candour, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

The governors assured Gambari of their availability to work with him at the sub-national level to make a positive difference in the country more so at of time of economic chaos due to the volatility of oil prices triggered by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governors’ letter read:

‘On behalf of the Thirty Six (36) democratically elected State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FGN) under the platform of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), I write to congratulate you and to express our deep joy on your appointment to the exalted Office of the Chief of Staff to our President, General Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

‘As you know, this appointment comes with great responsibilities and unconventional demands requiring candour, discipline, professionalism, loyalty, focus, diligence and the highest level of service.

‘Your credentials, pedigree, experience and career trajectory both locally and globally speak to your capacity. As Governors, we are excited about this appointment.

‘We are available at the sub-national level to work with you as you strive to make a positive difference in our country even more so now with the exacerbation of our circumstances precipitated by the volatility of oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘We wish you God’s guidance and the best of luck in this very important and challenging assignment.

‘Please, accept the assurances of our highest regards.’