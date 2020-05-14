Sunday Ani

Businessman and politician Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has congratulated former Foreign Affairs Minister Prof Agboola Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff (Cos) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Olawepo-Hashim described Prof Gambari as a globally-acclaimed diplomat with equally tremendous respect at home.

Olawepo-Hashim, who contested in last year’s presidential election, commended the president for the appointment, saying Gambari’s wide range of experience will be brought to bear on governance

He said the former university don is not only recognised globally but also respected in the Ilorin emirate, where he is a respected prince.

He described the new CoS as “a compelling example to intellectuals in Northern Nigeria and all forward-looking Nigerians.”

“While the office of the Chief of Staff is essentially driven by the dictates of the President’s agenda, priorities and schedule, the wealth of experience, skills and competence at the disposal of the newly appointed Chief of Staff may provide the Buhari Administration an opportunity for a reset in the crucial task of uniting and securing Nigeria,” Mr Olawepo-Hashim stated in his commendation.

“Other than this is the need to manage the economy and polity in an era of a global emergency and economic crises, which is why this appointment is undeniably a good one and I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) for making it,” he said

Olawepo-Hashim said Gambari was coming on board after a meritorious career as a university professor, minister, public administrator, and diplomat, which are a further validation of his qualifications.

“These qualities have stood him out over the years and it is heartening to see the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognizing them once more.”

Olawepo-Hashim said Gambari has the reputable pedigree to contribute to national development by supervising the president’s schedules, advising on policies and remaining as a trusted confidant in the onerous task of governance and nation-building.

“It is, therefore, my utmost pleasure to wish him well, as I pray the Almighty God will grant him the grace, wisdom and good health to deliver on this assignment.”