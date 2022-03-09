The government of Gambia has reiterated it’s support for Dr Paul Adalikwu , Secretary General of Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA)and expressed commitment to the success of his administration.

Bai Lamin Jobe, Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure said this in Banjul when he received the MOWCA scribe, who came on a working visit as part of efforts to rebuild confidence, reposition the organisation for efficiency and make it more beneficial to member states.

Jobe expressed profound support for the new leadership of MOWCA and pledged to contribute to the success of the new scribe in many ways including the country’s financial commitment.

The minister assured that Gambia will sign up the charter for the Regional Maritime Development Bank and anticipates a robust participation of the West African country in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement through its maritime and other sectors

The Gambian authorities also requested technical cooperation and maritime capacity building to enable it harness the derivable benefits from it’s maritime sector.

Gambia had undertaken study visits to Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in Nigeria and Port of Mombasa, Kenya to learn more about the Merchant Shipping Acts in the sector.

Aside meeting with the Minister, the MOWCA scribe met with Deputy Director General of Gambia Maritime Authority (GMA), Ousman Torey who listed high freight rates due to bureaucratic challenges and inadequate staff training as part of it’s challenges.

He also said lack of placement on board vessels for seafarers and cadets; improved training for GMA staff and short courses for women and youths are areas they look up to MOWCA for technical support.

Adalikwu in his response aligned with the GMA’s needs and promised that they will benefit from being a member of MOWCA.

He informed that engagement is ongoing with the President of World Maritime University in Malmo to ensure technical assistance to member states and Secretary General of IMO in London to provide capacity building for all member countries such as Gambia.

Adalikwu also visited the Managing Director, Gambia Port Authority and the Nigerian Embassy in Banjul as part of enhanced familiarisation and broader interaction.