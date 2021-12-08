The leadership of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has appealed for calm in The Gambia following the tension that has built up in the capital city of Banjul after some of the candidates in the December 04, 2014 presidential elections rejected the results declared by the country’s electoral commission.

A statement released by WAEF on Tuesday in Banjul and signed by the Forum’s chairman, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, urged the candidates to respect the outcome of the election in the interest of peace and advised them to seek legal redress, if necessary.

A few candidates led by the main opposition party leader Mr. Oussainou Darboe have rejected the result of the election won by the incumbent President, Mr. Adama Barrow, citing irregularities in the declaration of the result by the Independent Election Commission (IEC). Since then, there have been sporadic clashes on the streets between security forces and Mr. Darboe’s supporters.

Dr. Jonathan spent part of Monday and yesterday morning trying to mediate and restore normalcy by meeting with various stakeholders including President Barrow, Darboe and some of the candidates.

