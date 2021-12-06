From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has comfy President Adama Barrow of The Gambia over his re-election for a second term of five years.

He also congratulated the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for dutifully handling the electoral process, while commending the Gambians for their high sense of civility, maturity and patriotism.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari assured President Barrow and all Gambians of Nigeria’s commitment and partnership as they collectively work on making the country better and stronger for posterity.

