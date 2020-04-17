Martin-Luther C. King

Ten Gambian soldiers are set to be court-martialled by military authorities there for robbing and extorting money from Nigerians living in Banjul, the capital city.

The 10 had been in custody at the Fajara barracks over an act of violent armed robbery against some Nigerians living in the Kololi-Bijilo area of Banjul.

They had also allegedly tried to extort money from other Nigerians in the tiny West African country.

The troops included five from the navy and the others were from the army band.

Following the robbery, the Nigerians worked with personnel of the Gambia Police Anti-Crime Unit, leading to the identification and apprehension of some of the suspects. A panel set up to probe the incident has now completed investigations, with recommendations to prosecute the 10 for armed robbery and extortion.

“A board was convened to investigate the matter and they have concluded their investigations. The recommendations they gave is to either try these soldiers in a court martial or take them through summary trial where they will be ordered and punished or dismissed,” army spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang said.

He explained that it was now up to the Gambian military high command to choose whether to try them through court martial or through summary trial.