Popular casting director of the “ Game of Thrones,’’ Nina Gold has cast Nigerian born UK actor, Shobowale Bamgbose for a Warner Bros production.

The popular casting director, who is known for her work on the HBO series, ‘Rome,’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ has given Bamgbose a chance at the big screen.

The actor was confirmed for a supporting role in an upcoming cinematic release by the Warner Bros studio, says his talent company, ARA Talent Group website.

“ “Congratulations to our client, Sobowale Bamgbose, who has been confirmed for a fantastic role in a new Warner Bros cinematic release cast by the wonderful team of Nina Gold Casting! We are very proud of Sobowale who has come so far!!! Well Done.”

The Nigerian born UK actor had featured in ‘Casino Royale,’ ‘Dog City’ and a number of theatre plays, as well as an Access Bank advert.

The director’s decision to cast Bamgbose for the Warner Bros upcoming cinematic release is not new as she was responsible for John Boyega’s inclusion into ‘Star Wars,’’ says an article by UK Guardian,

Gold was described as partly responsible for the impression that British actors have colonised Hollywood by sneaking unknown young UK actors like John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, into ‘Star Wars’.

(NAN)