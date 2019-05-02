‘Game of Thrones’ star, Sophie Turner, has wedded Joe Jonas, whom she started dating in November 2016.

The 23-year-old English actress made her professional acting debut as ‘Sansa Stark’ in the HBO fantasy television series ‘Game of Thrones’ which started running in 2011.

The 29-year-old Jonas is an American singer and songwriter, as well as a member of Pop Rock band that include his biological brothers, Kevin and Nick.

The duo caught their fans by surprise when they got married on Wednesday night in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.

The news spread after American Disc Jockey, Dj Diplo, posted some videos on Instagram with one of the videos captioned, “Gonna hit this wedding real quick.”

Diplo posted a livestream of the wedding on Instagram, including the entry of the bride and the exchange vows.

The award-winning actress had earlier spoken of her love for Jonas during an interview with Glamour Magazine in March.

She said: “A lot of my happiness now is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness.

“That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am – and find my happiness in things other than acting.”

Fans of the couple took to the Twitter to express shock at the surprise marriage.

@dancinxqueen wrote in caps, “SOPHIE TURNER AND JOE JONAS REALLY WENT TO ONE OF THOSE VEGAS CHAPELS TO GET MARRIED AFTER THE BBMAS CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAM.”

@savageslayerr, “priyanka chopra helping Sophie Turner during her vows at her wedding and then hugging her tightly after is genuinely the best most emotional thing on the internet today.”

@annasaraa, “can we please discuss how Joe Jonas got married to Sophie Turner in Vegas at an Elvis-themed wedding 2 hours after their billboard performance, had Dan & Shay perform Speechless, had Khalid in attendance AND we found out all this through DIPLO live-streaming this?”

@accessonline tweeted, “Sorry we are speechless over this Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas surprise wedding in Vegas! With @diplo documenting the whole thing.”

Maid of honor at the wedding was Priyanka Chopra, actress and wife of one of Jonas brothers, Nick.

In December 2018, Nick and Priyanka got married in India and had a series of lavish ceremonies.

