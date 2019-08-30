Gyang Bere, Jos

Nemesis has caught up with Bashiru and Umar, two notorious kidnap suspects who abducted two students of the Plateau State Polytechnic Barkin-Ladi, Heipang, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area.

They invaded the institution on February 21, 2019, at about 8:00pm and abducted Kim, son of a reverend father.

The suspects demanded for money but they considered the amount given to them as not enough. They whisked way the 12-year-old boy who went through pain and agony for two days before he was released after the family paid the agreed ransom.

Two weeks after, Bashiru and Umar stormed the institution again and kidnapped a younger sister of an Assistant Registrar of the polytechnic, Abigail. The OND one student was kidnapped when the gunmen attacked the institution’s staff quarters at about 12:00am.

It was learnt that the young lady was released one day after a ransom was paid to the kidnappers. Abigail was picked up by her brother the next day around 7:30pm along the expressway near Police Staff College in Jos, where she was abandoned by the abductors.

Bashiru and Umar confessed to police to have carried the evil acts and said they invaded the institution with guns and created fear in the minds of the residents to extort them of their resources. They said kidnapping for money became their business when they tried it for the first time and discovered that the crime was flourishing and fetching them huge sum of money.

Unfortunately, their activities brought pains and sorrow to the residents of Zawan and other communities in Jos South Local Government Area. They revealed that Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Mangu local governments have been their areas of operation where they terrorised innocent citizens and extort their valuables.

Their cup was full on Friday, July 5, 2019, when armed policemen stormed their hideout and arrested them. Police Commissioner, Isaac Akinmoyede, told Daily Sun that the suspects were trailed for several months before they were nabbed in their hideout:

“On 05/07/2019, the command after a painstaking analysis of the intelligence at its disposal carried out a well coordinated and sweeping raids of the hideouts of some kidnap suspects. That resulted in the arrest of Bashiru, Umar, Yusuf, Mustapha, Shaibu, Dantani, Samaila, Adamu, Hashimu, Jibiro and Abubakar, all males.

“During interrogation, Bashiru and Umar confessed to have kidnapped a lot of persons and both mentioned Yusuf, Hashimu, Mustapha and Shaibu as members of their syndicate responsible for the kidnap at Plateau State Polytechnic Staff Quarters, Haipang on 21/02/2019.

“Zawan and other places in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.They further confessed that Bassa, Barkin Ladi and Mangu local governments have been their areas of operation.

“They also informed the police during interrogation that they have also operated in Jos Metropolis. Similarly, Jibiro and Dantani confessed to being responsible for the kidnappings at Jengre axis of Bassa LGA.”

The suspects were arrested with firearms, which they used to terrorise innocent citizens. The suspects will be changed to court after investigation.