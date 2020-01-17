Remi Adefulu

Residents of Games Village in Surulere Lagos, formerly belonging to the Federal Government have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to assist them in recovering their sewage plant from some vested interests.

The Chairman of Games Village Community Development Association (CDA), Mr. Johnson Oguns, told journalists during a protest that this was they bought their properties and the sewage plant from the Federal Government through the Presidential Implementation Committee (PIC).

According to him, rather than allow property owners unfettered use of the estate sewage system, some forces outside the PIC blocked the estate sewage channel and took over the plant some years ago.

This, he said, was despite the fact that everything concerning the sale of the estate was vested in the Presidential Committee which is still in existence till date.

Oguns lamented that this was unlike the case of 1004 flats in Victoria which was also sold by the PIC and controls its sewage plant till date.

According to him, the scenario has created very serious challenges for residents as the estate’s water network has also been cut off, even as some residents now channel their waste into drainages with its attendant health challanges.

His views were corraborated by the Chairman of Salvador Towers, Alhaji Moshood Salvador, who threw his weight behind the protest. He said he was very ashamed of the impunity exhibited by some officials of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing which sold the plant to an company whose promoter is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, the company has been given approval to build and sell flats at exhorbitant prices to members of the public on the plant land, even as he alleged that the multi-million Naira facility has been vandalised.

Salvador said the action is already hitting hard on his business as more than half of expatriates living in his estate have moved out.