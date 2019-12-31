Gamji Members Association of Nigeria,yesterday, threw its weight behind Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for recovering a public land unlawfully converted to private use without any payment made to public coffers.

Dr Ghali Mohammed, coordinator of the group, in a statement, said discussions around the recovery of Ile Arugbo have been mostly sentimental with very few people commenting on the legality or morality of appropriating public property without any lawful authorization.

“We want to make it clear that the only question Senator Bukola Saraki or his vuvuzelas are required to answer is whether the land in question was legally acquired. If the land has been legally acquired and a government plans to seize it, then that is vendetta and it should be challenged to the logical conclusion. However, if there is no legal document backing such acquisition, the whole noise comes to naught and should be ignored.

“If there is no such document as the government has said, then we throw our weight behind the Governor. He should go ahead to recover the land in public interest, because not doing so can only strengthen impunity which has brought Kwara to this sorry pass. The noisemakers should give peace a chance,” he said.

Mohammed, a university don, also slammed Yerima Shettima of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum over his comments that Governor AbdulRazaq was pursuing vendetta. He alleged that Shettima was backing impunity and abuse of power.