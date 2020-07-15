Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has reminded the people of the state that the N50million reward the state government promised to give anyone with information leading to the arrest of wanted militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana, still stands.

The governor, who restated the resolve of his administration to make life unbearable for criminals, called on people of the state to always provide timely and useful information that could help security agents combat kidnapping, cultism and other crimes in the state.

The governor made the call while briefing newsmen after the state Security Council meeting he presided over, at the Government House in Makurdi yesterday.

Ortom noted that intelligence gathering remains key to the war against criminals even as he vowed that criminal elements operating in the state must be decimated.

Ortom commended security operatives in the state for their proactive and gallant efforts in ensuring peace in the state.

He also commended some of the newly sworn-in council chairmen for the measures they are taking in tackling insecurity in their domains, urging them to sustain the tempo.

Orton said council also took far-reaching decisions to end the pockets of land disputes involving some communities, which have agreed to give peace a chance.

He said the security of lives and property would continue to be a priority of his administration, pointing out that without peace, there would be no meaningful development in the society.