Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, has said only people with character, integrity capacity and competence could move the country forward.

“In terms of leadership we have tried but there are so much to be done. If we had got it right properly over the years, we should not be where we are now.

“We should have gone far because Nigeria is very endowed. People have tried in the past but the high quality leadership required in terms of character, capacity and competence is missing. We need this on a sustainable basis. We want to raise a new generation that would do it properly. Leadership is the key; it drives good governance. We cannot allow this nation to go down the drain,” he said.

This is as Chairman, Governing Board of Nigerian Prize for Leadership, Prof. Anya O. Anya, said enormous damage had been done to Nigeria by leadership without capacity.

He explained that he assembled eminent Nigerians to set up a platform to reward people who have done well in various field of endeavours. He said they are expected to conceive, create and produce global best practice criteria, standards for assessing, measuring and selecting winners of NPL

The team include former Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof. Oye Ibidapo; President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Mansur Ahmed; former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Sarah Alade and Chairman, Channels Television, John Momoh.