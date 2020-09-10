Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has assured that security has been beefed up in the Sankera geopolitical zone of the to prevent breakdown of law and order following the death of repentant militia leader, Terwase Akwaza popularly known as Gana.

Governor Ortom who gave the assurance in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi on Thursday after the state security council meeting acknowledged the peaceful disposition of the people of Sankera in spite of the incident and urged them to sustain the conduct as everything was being done to ensure guarantee the security of lives and property in the state.

He disclosed that the State Security Council would be meeting with stakeholders from Sankera on Friday to review the situation in Sankera area following the incident.

The Governor explained further that the security council has also resolved to continue with the amnesty programme to cover those who retreated, even as he allayed the fears of the repentant youths who may be intending to be part of the programme.

Governor Ortom stated that the the 42 repentant youths from Logo Local Government area were successfully profiled and allowed to go back home, stressing that a committee headed by Security Adviser to the Governor, retired Col. Paul Hembah was constituted to work out some support for the repentant youths.

The Governor said Council Chairmen of Katsina-Ala, Logo and Ukum Local Government would also be co-opted into the committee which responsibility also includes identification of skills of the repentant youths for necessary intervention.