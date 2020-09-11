Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the state government will not join issues with the military over the killing of militia warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana.

The Governor stated this during an expanded security meeting with Sankera stakeholders held at the government house, Makurdi on Friday.

“We have all resolved not to join issues with security agencies and to take whatever has happened as God’s doing. And to say that we will move forward as we cannot return the dead.”

The Governor who noted that the Sankera people and the entire people of the state were pained by what had happened adding that, “as a government we are waiting for clarification on the matter.”

While noting that the press statement from the military gave the state government cause to worry, Governor Ortom said the state will continue to cooperate with the military and other security agencies to ensure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again.

He said the meeting also resolved that the state government will continue to dialogue with the military and other security agencies without being confrontational.

“The meeting resolved that the repented youths arrested by the military should be released so that they can be given orientation and reintegrated back into the society. Where there are serious cases and they need to be prosecuted, they should use the civil way to prosecute them.

He also urged the Military to release all items that were confiscated during the arrest of Gana to the state government.