Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars, Mohammed Baba Ganaru is demanding more from the players despite a 2-1 win over Gombe United.

The Pride of Benue had to hold on for much parts of second half to secure the match points in their Match- day 24 clash of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL clash played in Makurdi on Wednesday.

Lobi who were the better side for most parts of the match took a deserved lead on the stroke of half time when Ebederi Endurance nodded home a long throw from Ubong Williams.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The hosts doubled their lead on the hour mark with substitute Chinonso Okonkwo scoring from the spot after Abdulkadir Alege had stung Mubarak Said in the Gombe box.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .