Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars, Mohammed Baba Ganaru is demanding more from the players despite a 2-1 win over Gombe United.
The Pride of Benue had to hold on for much parts of second half to secure the match points in their Match- day 24 clash of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL clash played in Makurdi on Wednesday.
Lobi who were the better side for most parts of the match took a deserved lead on the stroke of half time when Ebederi Endurance nodded home a long throw from Ubong Williams.
The hosts doubled their lead on the hour mark with substitute Chinonso Okonkwo scoring from the spot after Abdulkadir Alege had stung Mubarak Said in the Gombe box.
The Savannah Scorpions reduced the deficit with 14 minutes to end the game after substitute Alameen Alameen was fed with a brilliant pass by Ahmed Jimoh to muscle his way into space before shooting past Mustapha Aliko.
Gombe United, coached by Aliyu Zubairu tried to make a late comeback with series of attack but it was too little too late for them as Lobi Stars held on to record a win.
