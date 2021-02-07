From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Government has given consent to a public debate between AbdulJabbar Kabara, an Islamic cleric banned from preaching in the state for his alleged incendiary sermons, and his opponents.

A statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Abba Anwar, yesterday, indicated that the debate would be attended by representatives of different religious sects in the state and witnessed by Islamic scholars from outside the state.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje gave his consent to the initiative after a meeting between him and Islamic clerics from Muslim sects in the state where the need for justice to Kabara was stressed.

Those at the special meeting at the weekend were Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Muhammad Adam; Chief of Staff to the governor, Ali Makoda and former gubernatorial candidate in Kano State, Saluhu Takai.

The statement disclosed that the state government will provide a venue for the debate and necessary security for the safety of the exercise, while adding that key players would be given a maximum of two weeks to go and prepare their points of argument/dialogue.

It said the debate would be aired live on radio stations, both local and foreign, while it implored the people to remain calm and peaceful before, during and after the exercise.

On Thursday, Ganduje had banned a popular Islamic cleric from preaching in the state and also shut his seminaries following a charge that his sermon and teachings were inflammatory and capable of inciting unrest.