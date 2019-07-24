Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has accused the opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) of smuggling a witness to testify against him at the ongoing Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Ganduje, represented by his counsel, Barrister Offiong Offiong (SAN), raised the alarm following an attempt to present one Umar Tanko Yakasai, instead of the listed Dr Umar Yakasai to give evidence at the tribunal

According to the counsel, the name Umar Tanko Yakasai, was never listed as a witness, adding that his appearance before the tribunal is an alleged attempt by the petitioners to smuggle the witness to the court.

According to him, the name on the list of witnesses was one Dr Umar Tanko Yakasai while recalling that the tribunal had on 16th July, 2019, rejected an application by PDP to amend their list of witnesses

Counsel to the petitioners, Barrister Abiodun Jelili Owonikoko (SAN), at the tribunal, vehemently objected to the use of the word, “smuggle” by the counsel to Governor Ganduje.

He said that the use of the word “smuggle” against the witness was made in bad faith, while stating that the witness had fulfilled all the requirements by law as condition to appear as a witness before the tribunal.