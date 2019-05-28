Desmond Mgboh, Kano

In compliance with the National Policy on Women that reserves 30 percent for women under the affirmative action guidelines, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi, Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of 11 women as permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that the appointments were also part of his policy to empower and promote the cause of women in the state.

The statement said since inception, his administration had favoured women in terms of appointment and economic empowerment.

The statement reaffirmed commitment to continued implementation of policies and programmes aimed at promoting the cause for women development.

‘’Women will be given their rightful position in the scheme of things as we get set for the second term in office in terms of appointment into key positions, empowerment, initiation policies and programmes aimed at improving their livelihood through the strengthening of women-related programmes,’’ the statement added.

It further reaffirmed the commitment of the administration to the cause of women development by ensuring effective collaboration with relevant stakeholders on women development.