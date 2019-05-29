Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the appointment of 11 women as permanent secretaries into the state civil service.

This was in compliance with the National Policy on Women that reserves 30 per cent for women under the affirmative action guidelines.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, yesterday, indicated that the appointments were also part of his policy to empower and promote the cause of women in the state.

The governor said that since inception, his administration had favoured women in terms of appointment and economic empowerment.

The statement reaffirmed commitment to continue the implementation of policies and programmes aimed at promoting the cause of women development.

‘’Women will be given their rightful position in the scheme of things as we get set for second term in office in terms of appointment into key positions, empowerment, initiation of policies and programmes aimed at improving their livelihood.’’