Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the appointment of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II as chairman of the state Council of Chiefs.

In November, a high court in the state had sacked four emirs installed by the governor, dismissing the law creating additional emirates.

But in December, the governor signed into law a new bill seeking the creation of four additional emirates in the state.

A statement by Abba Anwar, the governor’s spokesperson, yesterday, said Sanusi will head the council of chiefs while the newly appointed emirs will serve as members.

Sanusi is expected to serve a term of two years, according to the new emirate council law.

“By the powers conferred on the Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, by Sections 4 (2) (g) and Section 5((1) (2) of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019, he makes the following appointments; that His Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano Emirate, as Chairman Kano State Council of Chiefs,” the statement read.

“Among other members of the State Council of Chiefs are all other Four First Class Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo), Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who are also automatic members of the Council, as enshrined in the State Emirate Council Law.

“Others according to this Section comprises at least Ten (10) Kingmakers, 2 each from the Five (5) Emirates mentioned under Section 3(1) of the Law, Chief Imam of each Emirate.