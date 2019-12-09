Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the appointment of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chairman Kano State Council of Chiefs.

A press statement signed by his Cheif Press Secretary, Abba Anwar said that the position shall be rotational among the five emirs of the state who shall serve for a tenure of only two years each.

Other other highlights of the appointment, the statement said, the sequence of who becomes the chairman shall be determined by the governor at the end of the respective tenures.

The statement said that the appointment was exercised in line with the powers conferred on governor by Sections 4 (2) (g) and Section 5((1) (2) of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019 while adding that it would take effect from Monday, 9th December, 2019.

The statement, therefore, directed that the chairman of the council to immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Members of the council include the four first class emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, namely Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Dr Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo) Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Abubakar II and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

Others are the Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Local Governments and five Chairmen of Local Government Councils, one each from the Local Government Council where the Ememir’s palace is situated.

Others are at least ten kingmakers, two each from the five emirates mentioned under Section 3(1) of the Law as well as the Chief Imam of each Emirate.

The membership also included Alhaji Dalhat Abubakar Al-Hamsad representing the business community and Alhaji Aliko Koki as well as Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano.

Ganduje, according to the statement, urged all the council members to utilise the opportunity to serve the people in the state and to strengthen the emirates and the traditional system of administration in the state.