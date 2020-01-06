Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, has approved the appointment of seven Special Advisers and 10 Senior Special Assistants.

The governor who urged the 17 new aides to make good use of modern technology in the discharge of their responsibilities said their appointment was a call for commitment, loyalty, openness, integrity and sincerity in the service of the state.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mallam Abba Anwar, yesterday, listed the appointees as Salihu Tanko Yakasai, son of elder statesman and second republic politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, as special adviser on Media; Abubakar Bawuro, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Mamudu Gini, Commerce; Isa Danguguwa, Labour Matters; Habibu Mailemo, Internally Generated Revenue; Tasi’u Fanisau, Assembly Matters and Ahmadu Zago, Food Security.

Newly appointed Senior Special Assistants are Ahmed Abbas Ladan,Domestic; Auwalu Shuaibu, Information Communication and Technology; Ibrahim Makole, Water Supply; Habib Hotor, Sustainable Development Goals and Omowunmi Shona, Domestic II.