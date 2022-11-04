From Fred Itua, Abuja

Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa,has described as fake news a report by an online platform that claimed he threatened to expose Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State over alleged deductions from salaries of local government workers in the state.

He said he is part and parcel of the Ganduje-led administration, which every right-thinking person in the state should be proud of given the transformation it has brought to the state, cutting across all spheres of human development.

A platform had published a report claiming that Doguwa, who represents Doguwa-Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, had threatened to expose the governor.