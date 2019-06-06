Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has cancelled Thursday’s traditional Hawan Nassarawa ceremony, which is part of the traditional rites marking the Sallah celebration in Kano.

A government statement , late Wednesday, said the decision was informed by security concerns, which were not in favour of traditional visit by the Emir of Kano to different parts of the state capital.

According to the statement which was signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Abba Anwar, the decision was resolved during the State Security Council meeting which was attended by the security chiefs

The statement said that the resolution has been communicated to the Kano Metropolitan Emirate Council while restating government’s commitment to the maintenance of peace and security in the state.

Earlier, the governor had on June 4, 2019, written to the Secretary, Kano Emirate Council regretting his inability to attend the Durbar due to pressing official issues.

While the governor tactically shunned the Durbar festival organised by the Emir of Kano, Mallam Mohammadu Sanusi, he and his full delegation, however, showed up in Bichi Emirate, where they witnessed the Durbar ceremony organised by the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

The governor was accompanied to Bichi by the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the senator representing Kano South, Alhaji Barau Jilbrin, and the Chairman of his campaign organisation, Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki.

Interviewed at the premises of the palace in Bichi, Ganduje expressed satisfaction with the maiden edition of the Durbar ceremony in the emirate , describing it as historical.