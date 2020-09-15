Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has lauded the performance of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu at the Channels TV Edo Governorship debate, ahead of the Sept. 19, poll.

In a statement by Mr Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ganduje said Ize-Iyamu wrestled down the incumbent governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the debate held on Sunday.

The Governor, who is also the Chairman of APC Governorship Election Council in the state said “What transpired at the governorship debate, shows that ours is an issue-based process.

“In all the areas discussed during the debate, it appears to all that our great party, APC is ready to take Edo to higher levels.

“Our programmes in the areas of security, education, health and all other areas show that our party is determined to better the living condition of the people,” he said.

He described Ize-Iyamu as a man who knows his onions, adding that, “looking at the trend and manner at which the debate went on, it appears to all that APC is in top gear and determined to win the Saturday election.”

Ganduje said that the outcome of the debate showed that the state would be saved from the clutches of underdevelopment and retardation.(NAN)