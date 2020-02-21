Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Dr. Ademola Areh as well as chairman of Directors of Sports, Tunde Kazeem are expected to lead other top government officials to witness the finals of the 37th edition of the annual Ramat Cup organised by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON).

The finals which comes up today at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano will see Bauchi State locking horns with Kwara to determine who amongst them will lift the giant trophy at stake at the week long competition.

To get to the finals, Bauchi defeated Rivers by 4-2 penalties after their game ended 1-1 at regulation time while Kwara also recorded a 3-1 penalty victory over Kogi in the second semi- final match after their game also ended 1-1 at regulation time.

Speaking on the finals, YSFON National President, Yusuf Gawuna expressed happiness at the level of discipline displayed by the teams throughout the duration of the competition with a promise that the finals will be carnival like.

“We at YSFON are happy that the competition which we started more than three decades ago to honour our late Head of State Gen. Murtala and we have through the championship and similar competitions organised by us to discover budding and talented players for the various national teams and we will continue to do that.

Gawuna who also doubles as the Deputy Governor of Kano state commended Governor Ganduje and the Kano state government for believing in YSFON just as he charged other states to emulate the state and sponsor their programmes, which he believes, is for the benefit of the teeming Nigerian youths.