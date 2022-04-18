Kano state government has directed the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA) to immediately repair broken down boreholes across the eight metropolitan local governments to stem water scarcity.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday, in Kano.

He said that Ganduje gave the directives at a meeting with officials from the State Ministry of Water Resources, Water Board, RUWASSA and Chairmen of the eight metropolitan local councils.

Ganduje was represented by his Deputy, Dr Nasiru Yusuf-Gawuna, at the meeting.

Anwar quoted Ganduje as saying, “RUWASSA should also take inventory of specific areas across the 44 local governments that needed boreholes, “bearing in mind some implications of rampant boreholes to the environment”.

The governor also directed the metropolitan councils to use water tankers to distribute water to residents at strategic locations, as immediate solution.

He assured that the state government would intensify collaboration with the French Development Agency for a longer term solution to enhanced water supply in the state.

The governor also said that the government would intensify efforts at strengthening security around water equipment.

“And whoever is found wanting will face the wrath of the Law. We are strategising on that seriously.