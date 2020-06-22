Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has directed security agencies to enforce the use of face masks by members of the public.

The governor gave the directive during the COVID 19 press briefing held Saturday night at the Kano Government House.

Ganduje who also received the document for the home management of COVID 19 in the state, lamented that majority of the people were not using face masks in the state despite efforts made by the government to make the protective gear available to the public at no cost

“Our major challenge is for members of the public to observe the prescribed rules and regulations or the protocols of COVID 19. Until now, we are having challenges because many people are not using the face mask which is a frontline preventive aspect of the current fight. We are enforcing it, but we will improve our level of enforcement. I appeal to our security agencies to put more efforts to ensure that the people of the state are using the face masks because that is the safest way of preventing the spread of the disease” he said.

Ganduje listed the milestones recorded in the fight against COVID 19 to include additional numbers of collection centres, including more testing and isolation centres, while adding that the state had deployed its health officers to collect random samples at the community level.

He said the state had discharged the controversy surrounding the purported mysterious deaths, describing the probe panel’s report on deaths in the state as an excellent job.

Coordinator, Kano State Technical Response Team on COVID 19, Dr. Tijjani Husseni, in his remarks, said as at June 19, the state had confirmed a total of 1,180 cases from 9,080 samples collected over a three month period.

He described the feat as remarkable given that samples collected in the state represented almost 10 per cent of the total samples collected in Nigeria.

Dr Tijjani added that over this period, the state had a total of 425 active cases, while adding that they had discharged 707 cases and lost 50 patients to the disease.